Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Shooting At Vehicle In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Felony charges were expected to be filed Friday against a 26-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle in a Palm Springs parking structure. Richie Rugley, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into multiple shots that were fired in a parking structure at 275 Indian Canyon Drive at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Palm Springs police arrived at the scene to find a single parked vehicle struck by a bullet. According to officials, several people scattered from the scene when police arrived. No injuries were reported. Surveillance footage helped identify Rugley as a primary suspect in the case, police said. Rugley was arrested without incident and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited building. He remains jailed on $50,000 bail. Jail records indicate he will make his initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center Friday. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.