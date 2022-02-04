Jonathan Van Ness Spills Some Tea on “Getting Curious” and Winter Olympics

I totally adore Jonathan Van Ness. Not only is he a grooming extraordinaire, he’s also a very astute and sweet person. The "Queer Eye" veteran is embarking on a new Netflix show based on his podcast "Getting Curious." Every episode, we see JVN explore his curiosity from insects to ice skating and everything in between. Check out our interview and see Van Ness talk about the show and his message to our U.S. Olympians competing for the Winter Olympics. "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness" is now out on Netflix. For my complete interview with Van Ness, click here.