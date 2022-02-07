Deputies Investigation Possible Homicide in Mecca

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a possible homicide in Mecca. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 91700 block of 66th Avenue, near Home Avenue, for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, one person was found with injuries consistent with a homicide, investigators say. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Gabriel Cervantes of Mecca. Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators. No information about a suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing and the public is encouraged to call Central Homicide Investigator Nicholas Jones at (951) 955-2777 if they have any information.