Indio To Host Second Monthly Center Stage Event Downtown Saturday

INDIO (CNS) – The city of Indio’s second free monthly event at the Outdoor Living Room will be held Saturday. The Center Stage event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday near Smurr Street and Miles Avenue with a "classic Hollywood" theme, according to the city. It will be the second event in a series that started in January with a country theme, and is anticipated to last year-round with a new theme each month, according to officials. The vintage jazz pop group The Amanda Castro Band and Emcee Marquee will perform Saturday. There will also be free activities such as cornhole, tailgate party games like giant Jenga and more. Proof of vaccination for those over the age of 17, or a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours will be required for those attending the event. Masks will also be required. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-07-2022 10:50