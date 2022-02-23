Desert Hot Springs House Fire Extinguished

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters today quickly extinguished a house fire in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 8:33 a.m. in the 13000 block of Ramona Drive. Crews arrived to find the single-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic, and were able to douse the blaze within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and firefighters were expected to remain on the scene until about 11 a.m. The cause was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-23-2022 10:04