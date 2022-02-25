Follow Aaiden Rico’s Journey With Leukemia

Most 12-year-olds are excited about their second year in middle school or about getting their first cell phone. Aaiden Rico’s day-to-day life is quite different than the typical 12-year-old. Rico was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia also known as "B-ALL" last October, just before his 12th birthday. Since then his mother has driven him to Loma Linda twice a week to visit doctors specialized in this type of Leukemia. Aaiden’s mother, Anais Hernandez has had to put her career on hold to take care of her son full-time. Not only does Anais have to take care of Aaiden, she has other children to provide and take care for. "It’s been really hard for us to still kind of get around and figure what next steps have to be taken. It’s just very unpredictable with cancer itself. One day you’re okay another day you’re not." Hernandez expresses on how she has dealt with taking care of her son Aaiden. The 12-year-old expressed his excitement for his upcoming trip to Walt Disney World sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Aaiden stated that he was excited to create his own Lightsaber, with rainbow colors. Aaiden and his mother Anais left us with one last statement, "We just want to say thanks to everybody that has been helping out because like I said, it’s very tough times that anything that comes out from your heart is is gonna help us anything, anything helps." For more information or to donate to Aaiden’s medical expenses please visit his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaidens-leukemia-medical-expenses