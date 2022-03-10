Amy Poehler Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Directing “Lucy and Desi”

We all know Amy Poehler as a fantastic comedienne now get ready for Amy Poehler the director! The actress makes her directorial debut with the documentary "Lucy and Desi," a look at the trailblazers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz by way of their love story. I sat down with Miss Poehler to talk about her interest in making the documentary, her biggest discovery about the couple, and how she was able to relate as a fellow comedienne with the great Lucille Ball! "Lucy and Desi" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. For my complete look on "Lucy and Desi," click here.