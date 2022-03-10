Palm Desert Charter Middle School Lottery Application Extended

Students wanting to be apart of the 1300 student body at Palm Desert Charter Middle School now have more time to apply. The district is extending the application deadline from March 4th to the 18th for the 2022 -2023 school year. Students are admitted through a lottery system after an application is received. Anyone looking to enroll a student into the school is able to apply by email at the PDCMS website by Friday, March 18, 2022. Any applications received after March 18th will be put on a waiting list. The actual date of the lottery is Monday, April 4, 2022. Once the lottery is complete the applicants will be notified by the school or district. PDCMS is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) based curricula for students in 6th – 8th grade. PDCMS is a California Gold Ribbon and Honor Roll School and has PDCMS has twice been named a California Distinguished School as well as an Intel School of Distinction in Science out of hundreds of other middle schools across the country. Palm Desert Charter Middle School Website Lottery Application Click Here