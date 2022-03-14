RSO Deputy Hospitalized, Suspect Dead after Shooting in Coachella

A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized and one person is dead after a shooting in Coachella Friday evening.According to the Sheriff’s Department the incident happened on the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street around 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, RSO public information officer, confirmed one deputy was transported to the hospital and the suspect was deceased at the scene. NBC Palm Springs arrived to the area and found several scenes and law enforcement agencies in the vicinity. This is a breaking news story, and this information will be update as more becomes available. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released this video of Chad Bianco released on March 14, 2022.