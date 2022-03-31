Off-Duty Inglewood Officer Wounded in Shooting; Suspect Search Continuing

INGLEWOOD (CNS) – An off-duty Inglewood police officer was wounded in a shooting Thursday near Lennox, and a search was being conducted for a suspect. Paramedics were sent to an address on Lennox Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Thursday on a call possibly involving an off-duty officer, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The off-duty officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. ABC7 reported the officer was shot in a leg. Law enforcement officers from various agencies descended on the area, and a manhunt was under way in the 11000 block of Osage Avenue, a few blocks south of Lennox Boulevard. A representative of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were assisting the Inglewood Police Department in the investigation. Officers from Gardena and Hawthorne also responded to the scene. Information was not immediately available from the Inglewood police. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-03-31-2022 11:24