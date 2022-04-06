Indio 2022 Festival Season Street Closures and Detours

The City of Indio is gearing up for a busy festival season. In an effort to relieve stress and avoid traffic headaches, they are urging residents to check out street closures and detours. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 16 and 17 and April 22, 23 and 24, and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival on April 29, 30, and May 1. From Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17, Thursday April 21 through Sunday, April 24, and Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1, the following roadways will be primary access routes for the festivals. Expect significant impact to traffic at the following locations: • Jefferson Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52 • Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52 • Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52 • Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson • Highway 111 at Jefferson Street • Highway 111 at Monroe Street • I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson • I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe • I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street impact, transportation and alternate route information now available for 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts and Stagecoach Country Music Festivals. On each Friday of the festivals, through each Monday, the following roads will be closed: • Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street • Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street • Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50 • Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52 Expect the following delays: • Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe Street will experience intermittent closures and delays before the festivals. Additionally, full closures will occur Friday through Sunday, April 15th – 17th, 22nd – 24th and April 29th – May 1st. The street will reopen to normal traffic patterns on May 6th. • On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 will be busy with over 40,000 campers leaving the area. Consider the following alternate routes: • North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway • East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Avenue 54 Uber Location: • Avenue 49 and Monroe Street on the southwest corner Friends & Family/ Taxi Drop Off & Pick Up: • Avenue 52 and Madison Street on the northeast corner No pedestrian or pedestrian festival access: • Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52 • Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52 Pedestrian access IS available at the corner of Avenue 49 & Monroe Street, at the corner of Avenue 52 & Madison Street, and at Avenue 52 & Monroe Street. Additional notes: Golf carts are not permitted on any of the above-listed streets. Approximately 40,000 guests will shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions. Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday of the festivals, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests. For concert logistics questions or problems, please call 760-391-4112 or email to concertinfo@indio.org.