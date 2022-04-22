Adult Struck by a Golf Ball Transported to Trauma Center

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A person was hit in the head by a golf ball today at or near a La Quinta golf course and taken to a hospital. The incident was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the 55900 block of PGA Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Traumatic Injury: rpt@3:23 p.m. 55900blk. PGA Blvd. in La Quinta. One adult was struck by a golf ball and suffered a moderate to severe head injury. The patient was transported to an area trauma center by Mercy Air. #PGAIC pic.twitter.com/7FTNbdKv2J — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 23, 2022 Mercy Air transported the patient, described only as an adult, to a trauma center with a moderate to severe head injury. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-22-2022 17:26