Golden Boy Promotions Confirms Multiple Fights at Fantasy Springs in Indio

Some very exciting news for boxing fans, Golden Boy Promotions has confirmed to NBC Palm Springs that they plan on hosting multiple fight nights with DAZN at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio. Sources confirm that these fights will take place once a month or once every other month, with at least 2 fights slated. The next one has already been announced for May 12th between Angel Acosta vs. Janiel Rivera. Before the pandemic, Golden Boy and Fantasy Springs hosted several fights, and according to Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy it was important for them to return to the desert. "We're very excited to start off 2022 with the new series, and obviously bringing championship boxing here to the valley. We have two scheduled coming up and possibly six. So we'll be here for a while. We have prospects, we have contenders to come out here. For us, it's always great because you'll see the big stars of tomorrow fighting today." Be sure and keep it locked on NBC Palm Springs for full coverage of Golden Boy Fight Nights at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino.