Fire Burns Through Rubbish, Green Waste Piles in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire chewed through piles of rubbish in Desert Hot Springs today, but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:33 p.m. along Beacon Way and 20th Avenue. Responding crews encountered a fire burning in a roughly 50-foot-by-50-foot area, with flames consuming green waste and rubbish, in piles 10 to 15 feet high, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews requested additional ground resources to assist with water supply. The Cathedral City Fire Department sent one engine to the scene to assist county fire crews. The fire was declared contained at 4:12 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-26-2022 16:37