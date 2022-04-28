Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises By Largest Amount Since March 26

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today by its largest amount since March 26, increasing 1.2 cents to $5.717, one day after dropping to its lowest amount since March 11. The average price had dropped eight of the previous 10 days, decreasing 3.2 cents, including eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 25.1 cents lower than one month ago but $1.74 more than one year ago. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-28-2022 02:32