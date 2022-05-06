COVID-19 Hospital Patients Dip Below 40 in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County continued to trend down, dropping below 40 in the last week, while virus-positive patients in intensive care remained below 10, according to the Riverside University Health System. A comparison of RUHS data over the last seven days showed that COVID- 19 hospitalizations countywide fell from 44 to 34, with eight patients in the ICU as of Friday, compared to seven on April 29. One month ago, 42 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, five of whom were ICU patients. Officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the pandemic period began in March 2020 is 602,444 — an increase of 1,789 since last Friday. RUHS said that a total 6,525 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the last 26 months. A week ago, the figure was 6,512. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to officials. The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on available data, was 1,590 as of Friday, compared to 1,434 one week ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 602,444 – – according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are now 594,329. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-06-2022 14:50