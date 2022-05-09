Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A natural gas leak at the Indio Towne Center prompted evacuation orders today, but there were no reports of any injuries. The leak from a ruptured gas line was reported around 1 p.m. at the shopping center on Jackson Street north of the 10 Freeway. According to Cal Fire, the line of unknown size was ruptured by a construction crew. Three businesses in the area were evacuated while Southern California Gas Co. crews worked to repair the ruptured line. By 2:45 p.m., the evacuation ended for two of the businesses, but a third remained closed. SoCalGas officials could not be reached for immediate comment. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-09-2022 16:03