https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/05/La_Quinta_HS_Baseball_Competes_in_CIF_SS_D3_Championship_Game.mp4 La Quinta high school’s baseball team has made it to the CIF-SS division three championship game. They stayed undefeated through the regular season and persevered to make it to the championship game against Oaks Christian high school. The Blackhawks will head to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, May 21st to play, game time is at 4 pm.