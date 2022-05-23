Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs ID’d

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Riverside County coroner’s office named the pedestrian killed by a vehicle today in a residential area of Palm Springs. The collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. in the 800 block of North Sunrise Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. George Edward Lammon, 52, of Palm Springs was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency crews, according to the coroner’s office. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and told investigators he was headed south on North Sunrise south of Tamarisk Road when he spotted the pedestrian but was unable to avoid the collision, authorities said. His name was not disclosed. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be a factor in the crash. Witnesses were asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323- 8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347- 7867. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-22-2022 17:08