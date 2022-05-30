Flames Destroy Mobile Homes in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A blaze broke out this morning in an Indio mobile home park causing destruction, damage and displacement but no injuries. The fire was reported at 1:56 a.m. at the Arabian Mobile Home Park in the 46000 block of Calhoun Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two mobile homes were fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. By the time the fire was out at 3 a.m., it had destroyed two mobile homes, a carport and two passenger vehicles and damaged a third mobile home, officials said. Firefighters were expected to remain a few hours to put out hot spots. The American Red Cross was summoned to the scene to assist an adult and two dogs displaced by the fire. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-30-2022 03:50