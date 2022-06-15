A Look at The LIV Golf League’s impacts on The PGA Tour, 122nd U.S. Open with Desert Sun’s Larry Bohannan

While some of the world’s best golfers will be teeing it up at the Brookline Country Club this Thursday for the 122nd U.S. Open, a dark cloud hangs over the This comes after the emergence of the LIV Golf League and conclusion of its first event, which featured more than a dozen tour players. Those players, which include big names like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, have since been suspended from the PGA Tour but some will be able to tee it up at this week’s major tournament. Our golf analyst Tali Letoi spoke with Larry Bohannan, a golf writer and columnist with the Desert Sun, who has covered golf across our valley for more than 30 years, about the impacts of the Saudi-backed league and its impact on the future of the Tour. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/Tali_Golf_Sports_LIV_League.mp4