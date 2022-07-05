News
Computer Outage Affects College of the Desert Students, Staff
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A computer outage was affecting student and staff access to various College of the Desert online services today. It was unclear what caused the outage, but college officials said access was restored by late Tuesday morning to Canvas, Adobe and Microsoft Teams servies. Efforts were continuing to restore access to other systems and programs. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-05-2022 11:26
By: Tiani Jadulang
July 5, 2022
