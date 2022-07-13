Thousand Palms Canyon Road Repair Project in Progress

INDIO HILLS – Construction of the Thousand Palms Canyon Road repair project is fully under way and is progressing smoothly and on schedule. This week, the contractor, Matich Corporation, is paving the road’s new asphalt surface. The county transportation project is fixing up and improving the entire four-mile stretch of Thousand Palms Canyon Road, a scenic drive between Thousand Palms and the communities of Indio Hills and Sky Valley. The roadwork includes replacing the old pavement with a brand new asphalt surface, adding paved shoulder for bike lanes, and installing safety features such as rumble strips. The road remains open to traffic during construction, with a reduced speed limit. When traveling through the area, delays will add a few additional minutes to the trip, as north and south bound traffic is flagged through one lane of travel in portions of roadway. The county transportation department reminds everyone to drive with caution through this work zone, follow the reduced speed limits and always drive responsibly to keep everyone safe. "It is great to see Thousand Palms Canyon Road improved for the communities of Indio Hills, Sky Valley, as well as Desert Edge and Thousand Palms, and for bicyclists and visitors to the hiking trails at the Coachella Valley Preserve," said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "When traveling through, let’s all drive safely, especially as we have construction and paving crews out there working to complete this roadwork for the community." The Riverside County Transportation Department aims to have the project completed by September 14. The project is anticipated to finish on schedule or early, with no foreseeable delays at this time.