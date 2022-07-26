U.S. News & World Report Names Desert Regional Medical Center a High Performing Hospital for Heart Attack, Stroke, Kidney Failure and COPD

Palm Springs, CA – July 26, 2022 − U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Desert Regional Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for treatment of Heart Attack, Stroke, Kidney Failure and Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. Desert Regional Medical Center earned a High Performing rating(s) for Heart Attack, Stroke, Kidney Failure and COPD in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. "Desert Regional is proud to be recognized for its high level of care in these very important areas of treatment for our community," said Michele Finney, CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center and Desert Care Network. "As the Coachella Valley’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, we are particularly proud of the recognition for our stroke care. We want to give special thanks to the physicians, nurses and all our employees who work so hard to maintain high standards in all of these key areas." For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating. "When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider. "The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home. For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.