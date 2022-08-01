Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. On Monday, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling. Watson will not be fined as a part of his punishment. Robinson was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) as the independent arbiter in the case, which was heard in Delaware last month. It remains unclear whether the NFL will make an appeal on the case, which would then be heard by the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a designee. On Sunday, the NFLPA and Watson issued a statement saying that they would not appeal the ruling and called on the league not to either. Both sides have three days to make an appeal. Deshaun Watson suspended for six games