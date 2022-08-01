Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols

As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified School District is set to return August 10, and Coachella Valley Unified School District students return on August 11. Below are the protocols for each school district. DSUSD: https://cdn5-ss18.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_24405182/File/COVID_SAFETY%20PLAN_062322_Eng.pdf PSUSD: https://www.psusd.us/cms/lib/CA02204874/Centricity/Domain/208/Endemic%20Guide%202022-23_new.pdf CVUSD: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1659028898/cvusdus/houyolxvmx4bgjx3jork/SchoolStudentsProtocols462022RevisedPDF.pdf