Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes

WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert! Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help! By becoming a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs of the Desert, you’ll be an integral part of the process that helps people with visual impairments find independence through the use of a Guide Dog. You’ll also spend 18 months with a smart, playful new friend. The puppies are black Labrador Retrievers and Standard Poodles, each between 8-12 weeks old when they are placed with a Puppy Raiser. As a Puppy Raiser, your job is to help the dog learn about the world and interact with humans in a variety of situations. The puppy will remain in your home until they are 18 to 24 months old. Guide Dogs of the Desert will be with you throughout the journey with training sessions, Puppy Raiser outings, Zoom meetings, and constant support. And when the puppy is old enough to be matched with their human — well, that’s when you change someone’s life. The Coachella Valley-based Guide Dogs of the Desert is an accredited Guide Dog school and has been helping visually impaired students find independence and companionship through the use of a Guide Dog for almost 50 years. Interested in raising a puppy? Contact Guide Dogs of the Desert at 760.329.6257, e-mail puppyraisers@gddca.org,