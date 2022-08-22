News
Firefighters Work to Put Out Flames in Two La Quinta Homes
(CNS) – Firefighters were working Monday morning to put out flames in two La Quinta homes. The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The two homes were well-involved with flames when firefighters arrived, fire officials said. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
By: Ceci Partridge
August 22, 2022
