News
Palm Springs Fire Chief Resigns
The Palm Springs Fire Department Chief submitted notice of his resignation Wednesday. Photo Courtesy City of Palm Springs The resignation is effective immediately. Reports say Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as the interim fire chief. NBC Palm Springs has reached out to City Officials for more information about this resignation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By: Ceci Partridge
August 24, 2022
