Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez Talk Love, Life Paths, and “Look Both Ways”

I enjoyed spending time with Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, stars of the new Netflix romantic-drama "Look Both Ways" from director Wanuri Kahiu. In the film, Reinhart stars as Natalie as she experiences two different paths – career and motherhood. Ramirez is the not-so-typical love interest. Both stars talk about their characters, how Reinhart’s character’s name changed from Sadie to Natalie, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching LOOK BOTH WAYS. LOOK BOTH WAYS is now available to stream on Netflix so hurry, hurry, hurry! For more on my LOOK BOTH WAYS interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Look_Both_Ways_Interview.mp4