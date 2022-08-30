Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave

(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of "cool centers" will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. "High temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions," according to a Riverside University Health System statement. "Heat-related injuries such as heat stroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences." The mercury is predicted to exceed 100 degrees in many Inland Empire locations beginning Tuesday, and by the start of Labor Day weekend, almost the entire region will be baking in triple-digit heat, according to the National Weather Service. Heat advisory issued for Riverside County this week. More than 70 cool centers available for residents to escape the heat. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth Read more: https://t.co/i6Z33HKw7f pic.twitter.com/B9kgtSPEJy — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 29, 2022 An excessive heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Monday. Cool centers provide space where residents without air conditioning can relax, generally from late morning to early evening. The centers are comprised of libraries, community centers, food banks and religious facilities, and more than 70 are available countywide. Additional information is available at www.capriverside.org. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.