Marcia Gay Harden, Director Nick Hamm Talk “Gigi & Nate”

I had a great time watching "Gigi & Nate" from director Nick Hamm. The incredible true story of a teenage quadriplegic (Charlie Rowe as Nate) and the capuchin monkey who helped heal him. I sat down with Marcia Gay Harden who plays the mom of Nate and director Nick Hamm. "Gigi & Nate" is now out in theaters. For more "Gigi & Nate" interview, click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/Gigi___Nate_Interview_with_Marcia_Gay_Harden__Director_Nick_Hamm.mp4