Woman, Dog Killed in Crash on I-10 Near Whitewater

(CNS) – A Phoenix woman and her dog were killed in a single- vehicle crash on a highway in the Whitewater area, authorities said Sunday. The 34-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, east of Whitewater Cutoff Road, at about 5 p.m on Saturday when her vehicle veered sharply to the right, left the roadway and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman — who was not wearing an seatbelt — and her dog were ejected from the vehicle. They were both pronounced at the scene. The woman’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin. The crash was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.