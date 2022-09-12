32nd Annual United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire Bowl-a-thon

United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire, UCPIE, held it’s 32nd Annual "Life without Limits" Bowl-a-thon at Palm Springs Lanes in Cathedral City. The Saturday, September 10, event was a large party and fundraiser for the adaptive bike and several after school programs. UCPIE is a nonprofit that assists kids and adults living with disabilities in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. They provide services for individuals diagnosed with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, epilepsy, intellectual delay and other disabilities. The presenting sponsor was Subaru, and there were several lane sponsors for the event. More information about UCPIE and their mission can be found at ucpie.org.