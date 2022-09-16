County’s Jobless Rate Rises in August

(CNS) – Gains in some sectors of the regional economy were outweighed by losses in others, pushing Riverside County’s unemployment rate higher last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in August, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.3%, up from 4% in July. According to figures, the August rate was more than three percentage points lower than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 7.5%, as the statewide coronavirus public health lockdowns were gradually eased. An estimated 49,900 county residents were recorded as out of work in August, and 1,115,600 were employed, according to EDD. Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide last month at 11.5%, followed by Cherry Valley at 8%, Mecca at 6.9%, Rancho Mirage at 6.5%, and Indio at 6.4%. The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in August was 4.2%, up from 4% in July, according to figures. Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margins in the public, professional business services and health services sectors, which altogether swelled by 9,500 positions last month. Additional gains were documented in the hospitality and warehousing sectors, which grew by an aggregate 1,900 jobs. Payrolls declined in the agricultural, construction, financial services, information technology, manufacturing and mining sectors, which lost a total 4,600 positions. Miscellaneous unclassified industries also shed about 900 jobs, according to the EDD. Data indicated that the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.1%. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.