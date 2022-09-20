Acrisure Arena Announces First Set of Winter Concerts, Grupo Firme, Maroon 5 and Doobie Brothers to Headline

The Oak View Group released it’s Winter concert line up at the Acrisure Arena, and the musical acts are sure to wow the crowd. The first five headliners include musical acts from various genres including: The Doobie Brothers on December 15 Grupo Firme on December 16 Maroon 5 on December 31 Eagles on January 18 Jimmy Buffett date to be announced. 📣 The time has finally come. We have officially announced our first round of concerts (and what a lineup it is)! @TheDoobieBros @GrupoFirme @maroon5 The Eagles@jimmybuffett More concerts and family shows will be announced next week! pic.twitter.com/ljUOUgAeeB — Acrisure Arena is the Coolest Spot in the Desert! (@AcrisureArena) September 20, 2022 The first set of tickets will go on sale for Friday, September 23, at 10am PT for Grupo Firme, The Doobie Brothers will go on sale Oct. 7, and tickets for the Eagles will go on sale Oct. 14, all at Ticketmaster.com. "The programming team at Acrisure Arena is giving Riverside County, Coachella Valley, and all of Southern California a new destination for the biggest concerts with today’s announcement of these five superstar shows. We are excited to go on sale over the coming weeks as we move toward our December opening," said Tim Leiweke, chairman & CEO, Oak View Group. The Stand Together Music Series was also announced. This series will harness the power of music to bring people together and create movements that affect change. Stand Together, the title sponsor of the series, is a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country’s biggest problems, and one of eight Founding Partners of Acrisure Arena. Acrisure Arena will celebrate its official grand opening on January 18 with the legendary band Eagles, and the band’s concert will feature Hotel California, performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The Acrisure Arena is set to be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining Iceplex that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team. The 300,000 square feet arena will seat11,000 for big events and concerts. The first home game of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which is the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, is Dec. 18. The first regular-season game is Oct. 16 at Calgary. The team will play 22 games away from home to start the season before Acrisure Arena is ready to open in December. For more information about the Acrisure Arena, visit www.acrisurearena.com.