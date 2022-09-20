Palm Springs Reports Nearly Half of Monkeypox Cases in Riverside County

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/09/MONKEYPOX.mp4 Riverside County reported 267 cases of monkeypox in the county – with 11 news cases reported on Tuesday. A total of 125 cases have been confirmed in Palm Springs. "A bit less than half of our cases are in Palm Springs. So if we look at the larger Coachella Valley, that does still make a significant portion of our cases," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Deputy Public Health Officer for Riverside University Health System Public Health. Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the county, especially in the Palm Springs area. "As of this past Thursday, we have given 8,747 vaccines over the course of the response," said Dr. Chevinsky. On Thursday, Oscar’s Palm Springs hosted a monkeypox vaccination mobile clinic. "We vaccinated at least 200 people on that day," said Dan Gore, Owner of Oscar’s Palm Springs. "It was just a great moment for Oscar’s to give back to the community and have a place for people to feel safe and get their vaccination." The Palm Springs Convention Center also held a vaccine clinic on Saturday. Over 630 monkeypox vaccines were administered between the two events. But – vaccines are still in high demand. "We are in need of more vaccines in the county. We know that we have more people that are looking to get vaccinated," said Chevinsky. "And whether it be for their first dose or their second dose or if it relates to our ability to expand criteria, additional doses will help us be able to do that." Health officials say there are still things you can do to prevent the spread – including frequent hand washing and avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash. "A combination of vaccine as well as harm reduction together can provide the maximum protection," said Dr. Chevinsky. Oscar’s Palm Springs will host another monkeypox vaccine clinic on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. For more information on monkeypox vaccine availability or to find a vaccine clinic near you, visit https://rivcoph.org/mpx.