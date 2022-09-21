Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella

(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Aldrich said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times. Neither the father nor the child were struck. Feliciano Navarette III The suspect, identified as Feliciano Navarette III of Coachella, allegedly drove away in a white BMW, Aldrich said. He was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Shoreline Drive in Long Beach on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Personnel from the sheriff’s Thermal station Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the vehicle Navarette was driving, and allegedly recovered the firearm suspected of being used in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact investigator Lopez at 760-863-8990 or anonymously at 760-341-7867. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.