Soccer Coach Suspected of Sexual Assault Free From Jail

(CNS) – A 48-year-old soccer coach suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl was free from jail Friday. Rosario Navarro Gonzalez was taken into custody Thursday at 12:27 a.m. in the 27900 block of Adams Avenue, according to Sgt. Frank Schiavone from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He posted $35,000 bail the same day and was released from the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, according to inmate records. He’s expected to be arraigned on Dec. 12 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Deputies from the Palm Desert Station began an investigation on May 3 to investigate an alleged sexual assault on the girl from her soccer coach on July 18, 2021, in the 64500 block of Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs, Schiavone said. Investigators learned that the victim was allegedly contacted again by the soccer coach on Feb. 5 while the victim was at a business in the 40800 block of Winchester Road in Temecula, according to Schiavone. The girl’s parents subsequently reported the incident to deputies and the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau, who later identified Gonzalez as the suspect. Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, Schiavone said. Anyone with information related to this case was asked to call Investigator Evans from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760-836-1600. Anonymous tips can be called in to Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP(7867) or submitted online at valleycrimestoppers.org. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.