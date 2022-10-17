Be Inspired: Free Diversity and Racial Equity Conference from PSUSD

The Palm Springs Unified School District is holding its first Diversity and Racial Equity Conference this Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Palm Springs Convention Center. It’s a free conference that aims to inspire and entertain. I will be presenting a discussion on Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) experience in media. It will be thought-provoking, informative, and fun! Click here to register. Deadline to register is today as they have to prepare lunch! It’s a sumptuous lunch by the way! And it’s free! You can also register by clicking the QR code on the flyer below. You can also check out my interview with Dr. Nicole Crawford, Coordinator (Diversity and Racial Equity) as you scroll down. Hope to see you Saturday! https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/10/Diversity__Racial_Equity_Conference.mp4 Manny Dela Rosa Diversity & Racial Equity Conference Presenter Flyer