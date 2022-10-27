Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. David Torres Cerda He was charged with four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records. About 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Ramirez said officers from the Colma City Police Department in the San Francisco area met with a caller who provided information about two deceased victims in Coachella. Sgt. Brandi Swan from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service that the caller was Torres. At 9:41 a.m. the same day, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 85300 block of Avenue 52, where the bodies of Hector Ramos, 23, of Coachella and Monique Vega, 26, of Val Verde were discovered, according to Ramirez. "Inside a casita attached to the main residence, deputies found a deceased male adult and a deceased female adult with significant trauma," Ramirez said. Deputies then verified the information to Colma police officers. The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau and subsequently the Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and started an investigation, according to Ramirez. Colma police officers detained Torres as the investigation continued and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of the murder of the two victims, according to Ramirez. Torres was transferred to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning from San Mateo County Jail on Thursday, according to inmate records. He was being held without bail. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide investigators at 760-863-8990 or 951-955-2777. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.