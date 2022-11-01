Plaza Theatre Hosts Online Auction Ahead of Rock Concert

(CNS) – Palm Springs’ historic Plaza Theatre launched an online auction Tuesday featuring "one-of-a-kind items" in advance of its sold- out Rock the Plaza fundraising concert. The auction items became available at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be open for viewing and bidding until noon on Nov. 15. "One-of-a-kind auction items include guitars signed by Paul Rodgers, Alice Cooper, Jackson Browne, the Rock the Plaza All-Star Line-Up, and Queen guitarist Brian May," plaza officials said in a statement. Other rare items included are a Beatles vinyl box set personalized by Paul McCartney, Adam Lambert stage memorabilia and signed drumsticks by Roger Taylor of Queen. Bidders can visit https://bit.ly/rocktheplaza to view the full list and bid on available items. The concert will be held Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre, 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive. It will feature performances from Cooper, Rodgers, singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Orianthi, Brian Ray, Spike Edney, Matt Sorum, John Button, Pete Thorn, and Teddy `Zig Zag’ Andreadis. The fundraising events are an effort to fully restore the historic Plaza Theatre. More information about saving the theatre can be found at SaveThePlazaTheatrePS.com. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.