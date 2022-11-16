Greg Wallis takes narrow lead over Christy Holstege in race for State Assembly District 47

For the first time since Election Day, Greg Wallis now holds a narrow lead over his democrat challenger Christy Holstege for a seat in the California Assembly. According to the latest results updated by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. More than a week ago, she had a large lead over Wallis but that gap continued to shrink and switch course. Wallis now has a 53-vote lead — with 82% of precincts reporting. This tight race has yet to be called as there are still thousands of ballots left to process. Keep it here on NBC Palm Springs for the latest on these election results!