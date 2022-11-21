Pedestrian Killed On 10 Freeway In Beaumont

(CNS) – Authorities Monday identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the CHP. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as 78-year-old Juan Duran-Espinoza of Beaumont. The call was turned over to Cal Fire Riverside, the CHP reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.