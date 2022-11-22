Local & Community
AHA 2022 Coachella Valley Heart Walk
A large crowd showed their support Saturday at the Coachella Valley Heart and Stroke walk in Palm Desert. The event raised nearly 100K for kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease, CPR training, and ensuring access to health and well being. The event was held at the Civic Center Park Saturday, November 19, 2022. More information can be found at CV Heart Walk.
By: Ceci Partridge
November 22, 2022
