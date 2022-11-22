The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Celebrates 30 Years of WildLights

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating 30 years of transforming the zoo into a winter wonderland. Because of that, they are ramping up the joyous festivities. WildLights features over a million colorful lights and light displays with decorations and plenty of entertainment throughout the zoo, like a carousel and G-scale model trains all decked out in holiday decor. "We’re so excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary," Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Erin Scott, said. "WildLights is such a community tradition, a family tradition, and we are delighted to once again welcome our community to come experience. We have our new Tunnel of Lights. We have our dazzling gift. So many new features as well as the beloved favorites." Visitors can stroll multiple zoo pathways, all lit up with holiday lights, and even get photos with Santa Claus. Guests can still explore all the African Safari trails and get a glimpse of rhinos, giraffes, zebras and African painted dogs. Most importantly, these events help support the zoo’s mission in saving endangered animals and educate the community about different types of wildlife. Doors open Wednesday, November 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets are going fast so make your reservations well in advance. WildLights has been recognized by USA Today as Reader’s Choice 10 Best Zoo Lights for three years in a row and has been nominated again for 2022. To vote for WildLights, click here. For all additional information on WildLights, click here.