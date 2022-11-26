Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries in La Quinta Crash

(CNS) – A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in a collision with a vehicle in La Quinta. The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive south of Coachella Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle LaFond. Paramedics took the injured bicyclist to a hospital and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, LaFond said. "At this time, deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision," he said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.