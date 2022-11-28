Indio Man Behind Bars, Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One, Injured 2

(CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was behind bars Monday. Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said that, at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 82900 block of Via Valencia to a family disturbance, where three unidentified men were found with stab wounds. It’s alleged that the victims and Piña-German were in a dispute before the stabbing occurred, according to Guitron. The three men were transported to an area hospital, where one of them died. Guitron said that a second victim was in critical but stable condition, and the other was in stable condition. Piña-German allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Based on the circumstances, the police department investigated the stabbing as a homicide in conjunction with the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau, according to Guitron. Piña-German was subsequently found and arrested in El Centro. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $1 million bail. Anyone with information on this case was asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP). Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.