Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds

The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. "Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front patio in the main dining area, year after year for the light parade." says Cesar Moreno, the General Manager for Blue Coyote Grill. Moreno says the annual Christmas events bring in a lot of customers. Every year he and his staff set up a stand outside of their restaurant, with tamales, hot coco, coffee, and water bottles. "It’s a pretty busy night. We have reservations for months, almost a year back for the front patio and the main dining room." he states. Judy Gill, a server and bartender at Las Palmas Brewing says each year they are prepared for the influx of people coming into town. "To prepare for any type of event that’s going on, that we are stocked up and that we have our beers ready to go and wine. Yeah, we treat it like any normal date or any event that’s happening." Gill says. She says despite it being extremely busy, it’s an enjoyable time of year for not only herself but the business as well. Aside from grills and breweries, local shop owners like Stephen Monkarsh, founder and CEO of Just Fabulous, are excited to celebrate the holidays with the City of Palm Springs. "I absolutely enjoy this time of year. It’s a joyful, happy time…and you know, these last two years have been very, very challenging." Monkarsh says. He adds that his store is all about spreading joy. "Even though they close the street off, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the holidays, and most people will come in before or after the event. So it’s always fun just to participate and be a part of the community." Monkarsh adds. If you plan on heading to Palm Springs for the Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow evening make sure to get here early to save your spot.