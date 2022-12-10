Highway 111 and Jefferson Street Improvements Begin Sunday

(CNS) – The city of Indio will begin its nearly $900,000 reconstruction of the intersection of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street on Sunday. The joint construction project with La Quinta is expected to occur from Sunday to Dec. 23 starting at 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next morning, Sundays through Fridays, according to a statement from the city. City officials said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with the intersection operating on flashing red signal lights, so residents and motorists should expect significant travel delays. Bicyclists and pedestrians will be assisted by flaggers near the construction site. The project is part of Indio’s street maintenance program that includes removing existing deteriorated asphalt and base, constructing new pavement, reconstructing pedestrian ramps and striping the new surface, city officials said. The project was funded by Measure A, which generates funds for Riverside County’s transportation infrastructure. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.